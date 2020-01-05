Centrality (CENNZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $82.26 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $82.26 million and $221,685.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00190701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.43 or 0.01499233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024412 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,442,193 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

