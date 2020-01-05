Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $743.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) will announce sales of $743.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $762.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.70 million. Century Communities posted sales of $651.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Century Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCS stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 285,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,505. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $859.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

