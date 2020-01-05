Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4,881.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

