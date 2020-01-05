Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Receives $158.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,043,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $464,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,524,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,882. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 1-year low of $125.48 and a 1-year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

