Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHUY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 119,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,941. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $427.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

