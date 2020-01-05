Civitas (CIV) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $116,215.00 and $4.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00476447 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001359 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,358,221 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

