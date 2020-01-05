Clipper Coin (CCC) One Day Volume Tops $7.73 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $28.06 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. In the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.05947844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036160 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.