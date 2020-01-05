CoinPoker (CHP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $29,710.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00189743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.01500796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 323,541,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,169,107 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

