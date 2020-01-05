Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Receives $33.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,311. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.29%.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

