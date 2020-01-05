Constellation (DAG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $10.72 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.05947844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029066 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036160 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026112 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

