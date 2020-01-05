Cortex Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Bithumb, Ethfinex and OKEx. Cortex has a market cap of $10.16 million and $2.30 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00189258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.01501640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex’s genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, BitForex, Bithumb, UEX, Huobi, DEx.top, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

