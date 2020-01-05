Cowen Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.19.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

