Cream (CRM) Achieves Market Cap of $60,684.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $60,684.00 and $51.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Cream has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

