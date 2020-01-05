Critical Review: Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) & LMP Automotive (NYSE:LMPX)

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Lithia Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Lithia Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithia Motors and LMP Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 1 1 7 0 2.67 LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithia Motors presently has a consensus target price of $145.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Lithia Motors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 2.13% 20.95% 4.71% LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithia Motors and LMP Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $11.82 billion 0.29 $265.70 million $9.98 14.64 LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats LMP Automotive on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 23, 2018, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 171 stores in the United States, as well as through online at approximately 200 Websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

