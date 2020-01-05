Crowd Machine Market Cap Tops $238,091.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Crowd Machine token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, BitForex, Upbit and Bittrex. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $238,091.00 and approximately $2,960.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00189258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.01501640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Crowd Machine Token Profile

Crowd Machine launched on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

