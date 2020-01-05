CrypticCoin Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $392,036.00 and $6,216.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

