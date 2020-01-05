Crypto Sports Market Capitalization Hits $588,327.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $588,327.00 and approximately $3,607.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00450636 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000803 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,450,618 coins and its circulating supply is 2,284,787 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

