CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CynergisTek, Inc. provides cyber security and information management consulting in healthcare industry. It specializes in privacy, security, compliance and document management. The company’s service includes risk assessment, technical security, baseline security, information security program assessment, print security, vulnerability, architecture, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing and riskSonar assessment tool. CynergisTek Inc., formerly known as Auxilio, Inc., is headquartered in Mission Viejo, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CynergisTek from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CTEK stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. CynergisTek has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CynergisTek by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CynergisTek by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in CynergisTek by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CynergisTek by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

