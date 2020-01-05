Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Getting Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) has been trending very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Dalmac Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.24.

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

