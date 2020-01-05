Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Dana stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. 1,500,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,054. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,076.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Dana by 345.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

