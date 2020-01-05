Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Dana stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $17.54. 1,500,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,054. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.
In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $572,264.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,076.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Dana by 345.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.
