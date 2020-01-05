Datawallet Price Tops $0.0010 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, BitForex and Cobinhood. Datawallet has a market cap of $389,180.00 and $25,083.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01504020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00123364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Exmo, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

