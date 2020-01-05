DECOIN Trading Up 28.4% This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $7,596.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,511,865 coins and its circulating supply is 26,062,293 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

DECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

