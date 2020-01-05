Denarius (D) Price Reaches $0.0884

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Denarius has a market cap of $613,129.00 and $679.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00001193 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. In the last week, Denarius has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,936,255 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

