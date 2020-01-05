DIMCOIN (DIM) Trading 78.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $118,626.00 and approximately $2,098.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Coinbe and Exrates. In the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 78.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00191165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.01519623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

