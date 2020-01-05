Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPLO shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

NYSE DPLO remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,046,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,177. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

