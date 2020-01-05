Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Discovery Communications reported sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year sales of $11.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discovery Communications.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. 3,599,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72.

In other news, Director John C. Malone bought 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,317,937 shares in the company, valued at $289,211,774.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 39.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

