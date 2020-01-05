DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Reaches $0.0016

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. DopeCoin has a market cap of $192,447.00 and approximately $2,966.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00590446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010700 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000235 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

