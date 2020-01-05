DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOYU. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DouYu International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.90 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,710,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,179,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

