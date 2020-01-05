Edge (DADI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $19,799.00

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Edge has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $19,799.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, FCoin, HitBTC and KuCoin. In the last week, Edge has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.73 or 0.05944155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001923 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

DADI is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,692,561 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, Ethfinex, KuCoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

