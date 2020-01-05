Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIRE. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

WIRE opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.23). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Bilban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $297,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 139.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $13,674,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.