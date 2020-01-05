Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 7,963,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Endo International by 56.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Endo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Endo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,894 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Endo International by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

