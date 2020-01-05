Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.38.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENDP shares. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 7,963,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Endo International by 56.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Endo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Endo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,894 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Endo International by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Endo International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
