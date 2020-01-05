EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.40. 216,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,955. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,758,622.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 63.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

