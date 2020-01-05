Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $220,977.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Mercatox, Escodex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.16 or 0.05927627 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028503 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036147 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001878 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001320 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, DDEX, CoinTiger, IDEX, LATOKEN, Coinlim, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

