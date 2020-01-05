FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. FBL Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

FBL Financial Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.68. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,811,000 after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 86.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 200,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

