First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BUSE. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of BUSE opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 419,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,228,000 after purchasing an additional 248,613 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 28.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,092,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,863,000 after purchasing an additional 241,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 415.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,716 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

