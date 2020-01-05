First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several brokerages have commented on FRME. ValuEngine downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. 132,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,947. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,526,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $21,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at $20,495,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 166.5% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 416,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,490,000 after acquiring an additional 258,850 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

