Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to post ($0.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Five Prime Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($2.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 32,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $125,792.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 25,560 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,261,897.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,617,133 shares of company stock worth $14,684,270. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,691.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 821.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 25,066 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPRX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 234,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,296. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

