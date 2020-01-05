Fountain (FTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Fountain token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $73,589.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00190540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01495408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

