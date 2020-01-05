Friendz (FDZ) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, HitBTC, DragonEX and IDEX. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $991,238.00 and approximately $28,717.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.01505221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00122684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024429 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,842,558 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.