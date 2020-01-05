Gas Market Cap Hits $9.51 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $9.51 million and $880,626.00 worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00012647 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Coinnest, DragonEX and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00190540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.01495408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Gate.io, Bitinka, Coinnest, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Koinex, Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX, Cobinhood and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

