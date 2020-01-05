Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Gazprom PAO (EDR) alerts:

Shares of OGZPY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 238,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Gazprom PAO has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazprom PAO (EDR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.