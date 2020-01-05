GCN Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $71.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $51.55, $32.15 and $33.94. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $75,162.00 and $71.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00589333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010798 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $50.98, $7.50, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $20.33, $18.94, $32.15, $13.77 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

