Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $8.49 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013464 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, DEx.top and The Rock Trading.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00190282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.01507301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 3,745,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

