Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $664.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 16.37 and a quick ratio of 16.37.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.18 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 137,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

