Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.06). Golar LNG posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 681,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.90. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 159.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,128 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 86.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 41.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 125,832 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

