Guggenheim Lowers Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.42.

NYSE ABT opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 130,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 545,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $47,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,492,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 75,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

