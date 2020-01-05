Guggenheim Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.79.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.44. Incyte has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Incyte by 180.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 18.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after acquiring an additional 152,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Incyte by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 46.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $331,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

