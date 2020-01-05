Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $209.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.04 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 569,638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

