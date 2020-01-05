HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given HC2 an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get HC2 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 31.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCHC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 120,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. HC2 has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.76.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.78 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HC2 will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HC2 (HCHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.