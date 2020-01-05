Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HOLX. Bank of America raised shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.70.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. Hologic has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $53.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 12,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $612,223.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,481 shares of company stock worth $9,988,288 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

